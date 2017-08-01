David Fincher Explores Serial Killer Psychology in 'Mindhunter' Trailer

Two FBI agents plumb the psyches of psychopaths in the new trailer for David Fincher's Netflix series, Mindhunter. The show premieres October 13th.



The series is based on John Douglas' book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit. He chronicles his time as a criminal profiler in the FBI's Investigative Support Unit. Set in the Seventies, Fincher's Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as two agents developing new techniques that will allow them to pursue serial killers and rapists.

The Mindhunter trailer highlights Fincher's stark aesthetic, recalling films like Zodiac and Se7en. Groff and McCallany's characters encounter brutal murderers, psychologists and FBI brass with little interest in exploring the minds of killers. "How do we get ahead of crazy if we don't know how crazy thinks?" McCallany's character counters.

Along with Fincher, the 10-episode first season of Mindhunter will feature Amy director Asif Kapadia and Amityville Horror reboot director Andrew Douglas.