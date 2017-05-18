Netflix and the Jim Henson Company are prepping a prequel series to Henson and Frank Oz's 1982 fantasy classic, The Dark Crystal. The new series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, will comprise 10 episodes and is scheduled to begin filming this fall. A release date has yet to be announced.

Age of Resistance will be set many years before The Dark Crystal, which chronicled the journey of Jen, a Gelfling, who's tasked with repairing the Dark Crystal to prevent the evil Skeksis from ruling the planet Thra forever. In the new series, "three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power [and] set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world," according to a press release

French filmmaker Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, The Brothers Grimsby) will direct Age of Resistance, while Brian Froud and the Jim Henson Company will craft a new ensemble of fantastical creatures. Froud served as the conceptual designer on The Dark Crystal, as well as Henson's 1986 film Labyrinth (starring David Bowie).

Netflix also shared a short teaser for Age of Resistance that features archival footage of the late Henson discussing The Dark Crystal and a behind-the-scenes look at the designers crafting the new creatures set to inhabit Thra.

Along with the Dark Crystal prequel, a sequel to Labyrinth is also in the works. The Jim Henson Company inked a deal for the film with TriStar last year, and Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman is attached to write the script.

