'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Stars Tapped for New Oral History Podcast

Larry David, Cheryl Hines and Susie Essman will recount the creation of Curb Your Enthusiasm in the first installment of the new podcast, Origins. The podcast premieres September 6th, while Curb returns to HBO for its long-awaited ninth season October 1st.

Origins is the new project from writer and journalist James A. Miller, best known for his massive oral histories on ESPN and Saturday Night Live. The podcast will "explore how greatness starts, how new ideas take shape and how critical innovations come to be." The Curb story marks "chapter one" of Origins, with three more chapters on different subjects set to arrive this fall.

Over five episodes, Miller will talk with countless Curb personnel about the show's creation, evolution, impact on sitcoms and television and how its success changed the lives of its stars. Other interviewees in the series include Jeff Garlin, Ted Danson, Richard Lewis and Bob Einstein.

In a teaser for Origins and the Curb chapter, series creator Larry David discusses the initial reactions to his revolutionary style of cringe comedy: "When people told me after the show started airing that they had to leave the room for some scenes because they were cringing, and they couldn't bear to watch it, like it was a horror movie – ha! I had no idea it was having that effect on people, and I liked it."



Origins will be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and more.