Comedian Taran Killam Regrets Trump 'Endorsement' on 'SNL'

Comedian Taran Killam still regrets playing a part in what he calls the "endorsement" of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in November 2015, when the real estate mogul hosted Saturday Night Live.

"In retrospect, for me – and it's mostly about my personal experience with it and how I feel about it, I think as time goes on, and our current president kind of reveals his character or lack thereof – I personally have a hard time of having been involved in the endorsement of that,' he told Conan O’Brien on Monday. "It's not necessarily a critique of the show, but boy, it's really hard to have played a part in … offering a platform for, promoting for someone who I find I'm constantly disappointed in."

Last week, the former SNL cast member opened up to NPR about his experience working with Trump on the November 7th episode. He recalled how protesters outside NBC's studios were shouting, "No Trump! Donald Trump!" and how he'd felt "embarrassed, upon reflection, just because of how everyone was right."

On Monday, Killam remembered how Trump had made an odd – and telling – remark during the cast's host dinner that should have been a forewarning about how things would shake out should he win the elections. "It was tense," Killam told O'Brien with a laugh. "But I will say, specifically to Lorne's credit, if he has someone hosting, they're a guest in our house, as he puts him. I admire him for that. It's a tricky one."

"And again, upon reflection, and just my personal experience with it, he said something at the host dinner that I at the time found shocking and now moreso, where they were talking about, 'Wow, you're running for president, what a big thing to take on!' [Trump's] like, 'You know, listen. If I don't win this thing, I'm going to be fine. We just bought this huge property in Scotland. If I have to be president, I'm never gonna see that thing!'"

O'Brien commented that it seemed like a "weird" thing to be concerned about while running to become leader of the free world. Killam agreed.

"And by the way, when hasn't he been golfing? Of course he's found the time to get there."