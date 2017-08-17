Colbert to Trump: 'You Showed Us Who You Were' After Press Conference

Stephen Colbert shredded President Trump on The Late Show on Wednesday after the President offered tacit support for white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and Ku Klux Klan members during what Colbert described as a "Kamikaze press conference" in New York City earlier this week.

"There is only one thing I no longer have any doubt about," Colbert said, directly addressing the President. "You showed us who you were. Everywhere in this country, people were horrified. North, South, Republican, Democrat, top, bottom, sweet, sour."

The Late Show host repeatedly compared President Trump to Hitler. "[At the press conference], Donald let Donald be Donald, the consequences and or country be damned," he said. "It was truly one for the ages – specifically 1939 to 1945."

"In the wake of the furor Trump called by channelling the Fuhrer," Colbert later added, "the White House was desperate to get Republicans aboard the flaming wreckage that was the SS Hinden-tanic."

Colbert then pivoted to take aim at the prominent white nationalist David Duke, one of the few to publicly commend the President for his press conference. "David Duke complimenting your courage – that's like Jeffery Dahmer complimenting your cooking," Colbert said, alluding to the cannibalistic serial killer. "He means well, but it's a little upsetting."

Despite calls to investigate the rise of white supremacy, the House of Representatives has yet to schedule any hearings on the subject. "They don't need to hold hearings," Colbert deadpanned. "If they want to talk to white supremacists, they can just call the White House switchboard."

