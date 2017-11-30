'Carpool Karaoke': See Kelly Clarkson Belt Hits, Rekindle Romance

Kelly Clarkson showed off her gold-plated pipes and found a romantic date with her husband inside James Corden's car on the latest installment of The Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke."

The segment began with Clarkson helping Corden get through the doldrums of traffic with renditions of her biggest hits like, "Since You've Been Gone," "Stronger" and "Because of You," as well as two tracks off her latest LP, Meaning of Life, "Love So Soft" and "Whole Lotta Woman." The pop star even exhibited her versatility when Corden challenged her to use her voice to liven up nursery rhymes and a blasé phrase like, "Do you want the receipt, or should I put it in the bag?"



Elsewhere, Clarkson spoke about being quoted – alongside Friedrich Nietzsche – in Hillary Clinton's new book, as well as her childhood dreams of wanting to be a marine biologist. Later in the drive, though, Corden got personal, asking Clarkson if she and her husband/manager, Brandon Blackstock, were able to balance their personal and professional lives together. Concerned for their romantic well-being, Corden picked up Blackstock and surprised the couple with a romantic backseat date, complete with champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries and a violin player.

Blackstock, however, couldn't help but quipping, "I feel like we're making a porn with all the cameras." Corden then threatened to turn the date around and go home, cracking, "That is not the romantic thing to say, Brandon! This is a romantic date night – start again!"