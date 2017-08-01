'Carpool Karaoke': Go On the Road Again in Star-Studded New Trailer

With Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke finally set to premiere August 8th, the streaming service offered up one last preview for the standalone series based on James Corden's popular Late Late Show bit.

Set to the tune of Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again," the latest trailer features Legend and a gospel choir singing in a Los Angeles laundromat, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and Will.i.am raving in an SUV, Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams tandem-riding a mechanical bull and Will Smith crashing a wedding.

With Corden only chauffeuring in a few episodes – including ones with Will Smith and LeBron James – the trailer also confirms some of the Carpool Karaoke pairings: Legend and Alicia Keys, Billy Eichner and Metallica, Jeff Gordon and Michael Strahan, John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal (in a vehicle to small to house the two of them), The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and Shakira, Miley Cyrus' family in a minivan and more.

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke will stream on Apple Music every week starting August 8th.

A previous trailer featured clips like Keys and Legend singing "Fallin'," Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane si "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors and Billy Eichner teaching Metallica the lyrics to Rihanna's "Diamonds" and ordering food at a supermarket deli.