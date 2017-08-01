Carol Burnett to Star in Unscripted Netflix Comedy Series

Netflix has ordered 12 episodes of A Little Help With Carol Burnett, a new unscripted comedy starring the veteran comedian alongside a group of children aged four to eight, according to Deadline. Burnett and her youthful co-stars will offer advice to celebrities and average men and women facing complicated real-world dilemmas.

"Someone once asked me how old I am inside," said Burnett – who has been nominated for 22 Emmy awards and taken home six – in a statement. "I thought about it, and came up with, 'I'm about eight.' So it's going to be a lot of fun playing with kids my age."

In an amusing interview skit accompanying the announcement, Burnett attempts to explain her TV qualifications to a skeptical young boy. "I started a little thing called The Carol Burnett Show," she says. "I haven't heard of it," he replies. The boy has also never heard of Dolly Parton and Julie Andrews – Burnett did specials with both – but he agrees to give her a show, on the condition that she gets an Instagram account.



Netflix's actual executives were more complimentary. "We're thrilled Carol is bringing her unique sensibilities to Netflix," said Bela Bajaria, VP of Content Acquisition for the service. "Carol is truly a legend in the entertainment industry with unprecedented success and fandom across TV, film and the stage, and we are both honored and excited to work with her."

Burnett's new show is one of several unscripted programs coming to Netflix, along with Ultimate Beastmaster (produced by Sylvester Stallone) and a reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

A Little Help With Carol Burnett is slated to debut in 2018.