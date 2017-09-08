Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer visited Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of the show's September 13th return.

Jacobson and Glazer talked about the promotional tour for the series' fourth season, which included an interview with Larry King, who quickly became infatuated with Jacobson. "In the middle of the interview, he was asking me about gymnastics and dance, he was like 'Yeah yeah yeah, but you – to Abbi – you're the sensual one," Glazer said. "Sensual! Like it was sensual of him to say."

Jacobson interjected, "I was wearing a turtleneck."

Kimmel then asked about the lengthy 17-month hiatus between Broad City seasons and whether the gap was "pot-related."

"Our show always feels like a summer show, we're sweaty and we're playing on the summer vibe, and we wanted to have this winter story because New York in the winter is such a different city than in the summer," Glazer said.

Jacobson added, "We wrote it all then had a break, and then we had an opportunity to rewrite."

The Broad City duo also talked about this season's many guest stars – Shania Twain, Steve Buscemi, Jane Curtin, Wanda Sykes and RuPaul among them – and taught Kimmel how to play "Dirty Charades":