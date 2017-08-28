'Broad City' Marathon Planned Ahead of Season Four Premiere

Broad City has your Labor Day plans covered with a full-day, series-wide marathon on Comedy Central building to the show's Season Four premiere. All previous 30 episodes of the acclaimed series will air in order on Monday, September 4th starting at 9:00 a.m. ET/PT.

Season Four debuts Wednesday, September 13th at 10:30 p.m. ET following South Park's Season 21 premiere. Fans can also catch up on Broad City via the Comedy Central app and website beginning Thursday, September 7th.

Broad City, one of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time, teased the upcoming antics of co-stars/creators Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer with a hilarious trailer clip featuring a rapid-fire montage of awkward situations. Season Four guest stars include Shania Twain, RuPaul, Steve Buscemi and Wanda Sykes, among others.

The series recently released a new line of sex toys that reference fan-favorite quotes – including the "Yas Kween" bullet vibrator, "Respect Your Dick" love ring, "Man on a Mission" masturbation egg and "Ass of an Angel" butt plug.

Comedy Central will also broadcast South Park's entire catalog in a chronological run – interrupted only by The Daily Show's usual time slot – that launches Wednesday, September 6th and builds to the show's premiere the following week.

