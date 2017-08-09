'Broad City' Launches Sex Toy Line With Vibrators, Butt Plugs

Broad City is promoting its upcoming fourth season with an unexpected product line: an array of sex toys that reference fan-favorite quotes from the acclaimed Comedy Central series.

The collection, available via Lovehoney, includes the "Yas Kween" bullet vibrator, "Respect Your Dick" love ring, "Man on a Mission" masturbation egg, "Ass of an Angel" butt plug, "Nature's Pocket" kegel balls and "Mind My Vagina" lubricant, among other erotic items.

"We're really excited to have this line of pleasure products," the show's co-creators and stars, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, said in a statement. "We love that Broad City's sex positivity carries into real life with these products, and we hope the world enjoys them."

Broad City Season Four will premiere September 13th at 10:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. In June, the show promoted the new episodes in a more traditional route: with a teaser trailer featuring a rapid-fire montage of awkward and hilarious encounters.