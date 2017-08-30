Bobbi Kristina Brown will get the biopic treatment this fall, a little over a year after Whitney Houston's only daughter died from a combination of drowning and drug intoxication at the age of 22.

The TV movie, simply titled Bobbi Kristina, will air on TV One in October, and will star Stuck in the Middle actress Joy Rovaris as Brown, Nadji Jeter as her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, and Vivica A. Fox as her aunt Pat Houston.

In a trailer that dropped Monday, Rovaris-as-Brown looks at times distraught as she cries on a bed, elated as she soaks in the sun while leaning out the window of a car close-eyed and frustrated as she confronts her mom, Whitney Houston (played by Hassan Johnson.)

"Everything is always about Whitney," she screams at Houston at one point in the preview clip. "I can never sing as well as you, I can never be the superstar you are."

A hurt Johnson-as-Houston cries back, "You are the most beautiful thing I've ever made."

At another point in the clip, Rovaris-as-Brown has a heated argument with Jeter's Nick Gordon, hinting at the relationship troubles that would later lead to Gordon being found responsible for her death in 2016. (He was ordered by a Georgia judge to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.)

The trailer for Bobbi Kristina debuted just days after Showtime’s documentary, Whitney: Can I Be Me, aired.

Bobbi Kristina will air October 8th at 7 p.m. on TV One.