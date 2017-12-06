'Black Mirror' Season Four Sets 2017 Release Date in New Trailer

Black Mirror unveiled another anxiety-inducing trailer for its upcoming fourth season. The tech-horror anthology series will return to Netflix December 29th.

Related How 'Black Mirror' Became the Technology Era's 'Twilight Zone' Rob Sheffield on the way the British sci-fi/horror anthology taps into our tech addictions – and targets the people holding the smartphones

Set to the tune of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World," the new trailer further delves into the terrifying intersection between technology and society, including episodes dedicated to a Siri-like "intelligent personal assistant," programmed happiness and a dark Star Trek spoof.

The latest trailer and release date were announced as Netflix culminated its "13 Days of Black Mirror" festivities, which included extended previews of all six of Season 4's episodes, including episodes directed by Jodie Foster ("Arkangel"), John Hillcoat ("Crocodile") and Tim Van Patten ("Hang the DJ").

"Netflix is an ideal home for Black Mirror. It's an anthology show, so you can watch it whenever; and it's on a streaming service, which is a disruptive technological agent," Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker told Rolling Stone in 2016 after the series jumped from the U.K.'s Channel 4 to Netflix. "What we have done, however, is give the series a bit more variety. We didn't want it to be just six more episodes of, you know, a guy downloads an app and his life is ruined."