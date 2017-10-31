Watch Billy Eichner Quiz Colbert: 'Hocus Pocus' or Trump's White House

Billy Eichner celebrated Halloween on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday, appearing onstage dressed as a giant banana and roping Colbert into a Billy On the Street-style game, "Hocus Pocus or Trump's White House." The game (which begins at the 7:15 mark), found Eichner quizzing Colbert on facts that could refer to either the classic 1993 Halloween film, President Trump's current administration or both.

The comedian and American Horror Story star managed to find some hilarious similarities between Hocus Pocus and Trump's White House. Both made him howl at his TV, "Why are you doing this?" though the recipients were Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, respectively. He also garnered correct "Both" answers from a giddy Colbert with factoids like, "Has inspired Bette Midler to do a lot of screaming and complaining," "Wasn't really popular at first but ultimately became popular through a very intense, almost cult-like following on ine" and "Ben Carson believes that it's real."

Elsewhere, at the top of his Late Show appearance, Eichner delivered a righteous, yet cheeky screed against Trump. In his banana suit, Eichner proclaimed that the indictments Monday of three top Trump campaign officials were just the beginning, but also shared a sharp warning.

"You think Halloween is so innocent?" Eichner cracked. "Anybody celebrating Halloween this year is complicit! This is not a game! My niece wants to dress up as Wonder Woman tomorrow night, I told her, 'No you're not,' and I am dressing her up as congresswoman Lisa Murkowski from Alaska. And instead of walking around with a Wonder Woman shield, her job is to hold all children accountable."