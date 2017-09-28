Bill Nye Strives to Save World in Inspiring 'Science Guy' Doc Trailer

Bill Nye opens up about his past as a hero of children's television and discusses his efforts to promote climate science and rational thinking in the trailer for the new documentary, Bill Nye: Science Guy.

In the first half of the clip, Nye talks about studying under Carl Sagan and how the famed astronomer helped him develop his beloved PBS show, Bill Nye the Science Guy. "He said, 'Kids resonate to science' and I really embraced that." While The Science Guy ended in 1998, Nye remains an influential and recognizable figure, and over the past few decades, he's attempted to use his status to promote efforts to curb climate change. As Neil deGrasse Tyson puts it, "Bill successfully transitioned from 'Bill Nye the Science Guy' for kids to the Science Statesman."

The Science Guy trailer shows Nye visiting the poles to see the effects of climate change first hand, hitting the lecture circuit and even trying to change the mind of noted climate change denier Joe Bastardi over a glass of wine.

Bill Nye: Science Guy premiered at South By Southwest in March. PBS plans to give the documentary a theatrical run later this year, though a release date has yet to be announced. The film will air on TV in 2018.