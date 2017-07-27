Bernie Sanders Is Related to 'SNL' Doppelganger, Larry David

Larry David recently learned that his connection to Senator Bernie Sanders extends beyond his Emmy-nominated portrayal. During the Television Critics Association press tour Wednesday, the actor revealed that two bumbling Brooklyn natives are biologically related.

While filming an episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots, Sen. Sanders told David the news. "I was very happy about that," David said, according to Variety. "I thought there must have been some connection." The comedian explained that Sanders is "a third cousin or something."

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Sanders on Saturday Night Live. During a previous interview, David said that Lorne Michaels received a flood of emails and calls during the first debate between Sanders and Clinton, saying David should play Sanders.

"Every time I watched Bernie Sanders, I would repeat everything that he said," said David, "because I know that I can talk like that."

In a February 2016, Sanders eventually appeared alongside David during a sketch about an aristocratic gentleman debating the merits of democratic socialism with Sanders' commoner character.