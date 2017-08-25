See Alec Baldwin Mock Trump's Charlottesville Speech on 'Weekend Update'

Alec Baldwin dusted off his Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impersonation on Thursday's Weekend Update: Summer Edition. He lampooned the president's controversial response to the Charlottesville tragedy, defensive Phoenix rally and bizarre choice to stare directly at the sun during the solar eclipse.

"How about that eclipse, folks, huh?" Trump said onstage during the mock rally, wearing sunglasses. "A lot of people don't know this, but you can damage your eyes while looking at an eclipse."

SNL cast member Kenan Thompson played the only black man at the event, conveniently seated behind Trump for the cameras. "That's what the ad said you was looking for," Thompson cracked, a nod to the rumor that the president's team hired actors for the Phoenix event via Craigslist.

After praising the mostly white crowd as "fantastic," Trump attempted to "set the record straight" by clarifying his widely criticized response to the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"You have a group on one side that's very bad, neo-Nazis, and you had a group on the other side' – and then I didn't say a single word after that," he said.

Elsewhere, the faux-president claimed to have "solved Afghanistan," pumped up his audience for the proposed border wall and gave a "proper goodbye" to former White House chief strategist (and Breitbart News executive chairman) Steve Bannon – who turned out to be a Grim Reaper-like villain.

