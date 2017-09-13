Alec Baldwin Confirms 'SNL' Return as Trump on 'Ellen'

Alec Baldwin confirmed on 'Ellen' that he'll don the stiff blond wig and long red tie to impersonate the president on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

"The season premiere is Sept. 30, and I'm doing that, yeah ... I'm going to do a couple of them. We're going to do it until … OK, never mind," said the actor, who is promoting his new book about Trump, You Can't Spell America Without Me.

"It's a parody memoir of Trump's first 100 days in office," said Baldwin. "And when you read it, what's weird is stuff that Kurt [Anderson] wrote six months ago, it's already coming true now."

In March, Baldwin was hesitant about whether he would continue to play Trump. "His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed," Baldwin said in an interview at the time. "The maliciousness of this White House has people worried … that's why I'm not going to do it much longer, the impersonation."

Then, in May, Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter that he was still open to playing the character, if his schedule permitted it. "I'd love to keep doing this per my availability, but I have other things I'm going to do, so I guess we'll figure it out," he told THR. "If I'm doing a film [a Lamborghini biopic opposite Antonio Banderas] in Rome in the fall, you can bet I'm going to be on a satellite from Rome doing Trump."