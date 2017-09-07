50 Cent Announces Three New Shows to Air on Starz

50 Cent has announced that he has three new shows in the works for Starz. The rapper currently stars and serves as an executive producer in Power, which is the network's highest-rated show.

In an Instagram post, 50 Cent revealed the shows are tentatively titled BMF, Tomorrow Today and I Got Away. While he didn't elaborate on his role on the forthcoming shows or when they might air, in a separate post he did reveal that Power's next season may air sooner than expected. He also implied that the new deal inked is a lucrative one.

"I just got off the phone with Chris Albrecht, head of Starz. New deal, more Power coming your way, next season there will be less of a wait," he wrote. "Thanks for supporting me. I can't believe how much money they just gave me. That shit fucked with my nerves, my hand is shaking. LOL TURN THAT SHIT BACK ON NOW."

The last line appears to refer to his since-deleted Instagram post from earlier in the week. In it, he told fans to cancel their Starz subscriptions, as ABC News notes. While his relationship with Starz now seems on the upswing, he has had other issues with the network previously. In July, 50 Cent expressed his frustrations with the network and the way he felt he and the show were being treated. At the time, he threatened to pull Power from the network after an episode that was written to be a two-parter was forced to be whittled down into one, Deadline reports.

In addition to his upcoming Starz shows, the rapper-turned-actor will host a late night variety show on BET called 50 Central, which premieres on September 27th.