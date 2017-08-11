'2 Dope Queens' Podcast Tapped for HBO Specials

HBO is bringing 2 Dope Queens to television. The comedic podcast, helmed by comedian-actresses Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, will be adapted into four hour-long specials, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The podcast, which features live taped stand-up performances from guest comedians and humorous, confessional conversations between guest stars and the hosts, debuted last year on public radio station WNYC. The subjects broached are wide-ranging and topical, from stories about sex and race, to riffing on whatever personal experiences the hosts and their guests care to share.

"Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson prove you can be hilarious and socially conscious at the same time," HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. "We are looking forward to bringing these very funny, talented women and their unique points of view to the HBO audience."

Williams, who made her mark as an irreverent correspondent on The Daily Show and stars in Netflix film The Incredible Jessica James, joked that she was "excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network" in a statement.

Cohost Robinson has appeared in I Love Dick and Broad City and released her first book You Can't Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have to Explain in 2016. "2 Dope Queens and HBO going half on a TV baby? A dream come true!" she said in a statement.

The airdates for the HBO specials have not yet been announced. New podcast episodes for 2 Dope Queens air every Tuesday on WNYC.