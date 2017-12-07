The Year in TV: 12 New Shows You Should Be Watching

As the television landscape gets more and more cluttered every year, it becomes virtually impossible for smaller shows – the kind that don't necessarily have dragons or zombies or zombie dragons – to cut through the noise of "Peak TV" chatter and find the audiences they deserve. Yes, we all know about Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead and Stranger Things. We've heard of that little show called Twin Peaks: The Return (or was that a movie?) and we've spent countless hours on Reddit debating Westworld timeline theories. We have a good idea about what most writers consider the best TVs series of 2017. But what about the ones that don't necessarily throw Twitter in to a frenzy – the ones that you'd be going batshit over if you only knew how great they were, or in some cases, that they existed at all?

Related 20 Best TV Shows of 2017 From mind-blowing sitcoms to fire-breathing dragons, the return of 'Twin Peaks' to 'Rick & Morty' – Rob Sheffield on the hightlights of our TV year

The abundance of quality means that some incredible programs that might have been celebrated critical darlings in the past are slipping through the cracks. These are the 12 shows that just didn’t get quite as much love as they deserved, whether we're talking year-end best-of lists or simply a bright enough spotlight to make people take notice. (We're listing them alphabetically and not ranked, because all of these deserve attention.) Whether we're talking about network sitcoms, basic-cable prestige dramas, streaming service superstars that simply got lost in the shuffle or a few offbeat left-of-the-dial entries, every single one of these shows is worth your time. Some may even become your new obsession. Trust us.