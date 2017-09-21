Remember when Fall was the time for new shows – when the Big Three networks, and the few upstarts that would challenge the trio's decades-long reign, would gloriously unveil their new 10pm hour-long dramas and two-hour primetime sitcom blocks? Now, there are seemingly millions of outlets sprouting up every day and we get a glut of fresh series all year-round; a true-crime whodunnit to binge in the dead of winter, a can't-miss anthology show popping up in the spring, an Eighties nostalgia-fest timed perfectly for the dog days of summer. Autumn still brings small-screen bounties as sure as the leaves will turn brown and crisp. But the notion that you had to wait until school started back up for the latest rounds of must-see shows and to discover future water cooler conversation-starters? Peak TV doesn't adhere to your antiquated calendars, people. Peak TV is a 365-day phenomenon.

But that doesn't mean there isn't a massive batch of new shows and new seasons of some returning favorites dropping in the next four months. Looking at what streaming services and cable channels and Ye Olde Networks have coming down the pike, a few things seem apparent: a) what's old is still new again; b) you're going to be watching a lot of Netflix (but you already knew that); and c) people still love antiheroes and superheroes, and if you can get both in one show, you'll have to hire more folks to count your stacks of money. Here are 25 dramas, comedies, miniseries and big-name fan-favorites coming back for more this fall that we're excited and/or curious about. Prep yourself for some serious couch time.