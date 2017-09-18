20 Best, Worst and WTF Things We Saw at Emmys 2017

That's a wrap on the 2017 Emmys, and despite some bumps – and one very large, Spicey-shaped elephant in the room – the 69th annual ceremony went off with very few hitches, and not just because it ended almost exactly 11 p.m EST.

Despite some obvious misses in the nominees (no Insecure? The Americans? The Leftovers?), last night's winners felt pretty spot-on. Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and HBO's Big Little Lies cleaned up, as did old favorites like Veep and Saturday Night Live. Thanks to a more diverse crew of winners – including Riz Ahmed for The Night Of, Lena Waithe for Master of None and Donald Glover for Atlanta – it seemed like Emmy voters may have actually been listening to those who've criticized the #EntertainmentIndustrySoWhite norm.

And under the auspices of host Stephen Colbert, the whole thing was sprightly and – unsurprisingly, given the fact that we're living in Donald Trump's bizarro world – politically charged. Here are our picks for 20 of the night's best, worst and most genuinely headscratching WTF moments.