10 True Crime Shows to Watch This Fall

Sorry, Making a Murderer fans – season two of Netflix's explosively popular true crime series still doesn't have a release date. The documentary's subjects, Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey – whose convictions for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach were the focus of season one – are both awaiting court decisions on their requests for new trials. While Dassey's conviction was overturned in August 2016, the State of Wisconsin is fighting to have the decision reversed and he remains in prison until there is a resolution. Meanwhile, in June, Avery's newest attorney, Kathleen Zellner – who took the case after seeing season one – filed 1,200-plus page motion for post-conviction relief which makes all sorts of juicy allegations against police, prosecutors, and the person she says really killed Halbach and helped frame Avery and his nephew. For now, both cases hang in legal limbo and likely won't be resolved until 2018.

Thankfully, there's some good news! True crime is hotter than ever, especially on television. This year alone, there have been award-worthy documentaries like The Keepers on Netflix, Beware the Slenderman and Mommie Dead and Dearest on HBO, and Time: The Kalief Browder Story on Spike. True crime nostalgia has been all the rage, with five (yes, five!) cable specials dedicated to the 20-year-old murder of Jon Benet Ramsey. The crimes of the Menendez Brothers and the Unabomber have been revisited, while A&E's Who Killed Laci Peterson? has many questioning Scott Peterson's guilt.

Luckily for all of us, there's more where that came from: the fall TV schedule is bursting with new true crime documentaries and scripted shows to fill your calendar for the rest of the year. Here are 10 you simply cannot miss.