Watch the Young Bucks' Super-Kick Party

Sibling wrestling duo Matt and Nick Jackson (real names: Matt and Nick Massie), a.k.a. the Young Bucks, have fashioned themselves as indie icons, conquering small and mid-sized promotions on multiple continents over a decade-plus and brazenly brushing off any notion of making haste for industry monolith WWE. "People say, 'I wanna make it to WrestleMania,'" Matt, the older of the brothers by five years, tells our cameras backstage at Philadelphia's 2300 arena following a mid-May television taping. "That's not even on my radar… I don't wanna leave yet, this is too fun."

After spending several days with the multitasking pair, who are currently distinguished as both Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions and New Japan Pro Wrestling Junior Heavyweight Tag Team title holders, it's clear few tandems are having a better time. In this exclusive, backstage look at life between and outside of the ropes – filmed amid Ring of Honor's four-date War of the Worlds tour, which included a live PPV event at Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom – the Jacksons orchestrate match sequences with opponents including New Japan’s Los Ingobernables faction; FaceTime with their wives and kids; muster energy for meet-and-greets between flights and fights; and vent frustration over what turned out to be a scandalous critique of their style by WWE superstar Randy Orton.

"We kinda created this new genre of wrestling, where it's big spot after big spot," Matt narrates over footage of behind-the-scenes prep with onscreen adversaries Beretta and Chuck Taylor. "They say we're killing the business, but god I feel like we're improving the business."

Bottom line: When Matt and Nick get down to business, it's one big super-kick party, and as their cult-like fans would eagerly attest, everyone's invited.