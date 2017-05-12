Tom Brady Takes on 'Madden Curse' in Hilarious New Video

On Friday, EA Sports revealed that Tom Brady is the cover athlete of the upcoming Madden 18, which should terrify New England Patriots fans to their core. Just when it seemed as though the Madden Curse was no longer a thing – believe it or not, a lot of research has gone into figuring that stuff out – Rob Gronkowski found himself on the cover of Madden 17 and made it clear to ESPN at the time that the curse had "definitely reversed itself from back in the day." Then, of course, Gronkowski played in only eight games in 2016 before suffering a pulmonary contusion in Week 10 and a back injury in Week 12 that eventually required surgery.

It would seem as though the curse is still, to some degree, alive.



Ask Brady about it, though, and he'll shrug it off by saying he's "not one to believe in curses." In fact, he's "ready to take the challenge head on like always! It doesn't stand a chance!!! "And to stare the Madden Curse directly in its face, Brady released a video on Facebook in which he risked seven years of bad luck by breaking a mirror and doubled down on it by walking underneath a ladder.

"I want to let you know that I'm going to be on the cover of Madden NFL 18," Brady says. "Now I've heard there are some of you out there who might be worried about something called the 'Madden Curse.' There's no such thing as curses. It's a total myth, okay?"



The good news for Patriots fans is the last time Brady was on the cover of a video game – NFL GameDay 2003, as pointed out by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman – the Patriots won back-to-back titles. For now, however we'll have to wait to find out if being a Madden cover athlete is a gift or a curse for Brady.

