See Rob Gronkowski, WWE's Mojo Rawley in Hilarious 3LAU Music Video

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and WWE superstar Mojo Rawley seem to be inseparable. Even though the two have been friends for awhile now, they've had quite the summer together. First Gronkowski slapped the hell out of Rawley prior to his Andre the Giant Battle Royal against future WWE champ Jinder Mahal at WrestleMania 33 to get him pumped up. Gronkowski then helped Rawley take Mahal out in the actual fight by jumping in the ring when his friend seemed to be out for the count. And now the two have joined forces to star in 3LAU's music video for his new song "On My Mind."

The project came together after Gronkowski met 3LAU – the stage name of Las Vegas-based DJ Justin Blau – earlier this year in the lead-up to Super Bowl LI. As Blau told US Weekly, "I played a show in Houston two nights before this year's Super Bowl, and was hanging with Rob and his brothers beforehand. I've grown close with his whole crew since we first met in a club in Ohio." When Blau played the song "On My Mind" to Gronkowski and his friends off of a Bluetooth speaker, he joked about Gronkowski staring in the music video.

To his surprise, Gronkowski was game, which is why we now have this video in our lives.

The song is off of Blau’s not-for-profit album “BLUME” with all the proceeds going towards his goal of raising $30,000 for the American Civil Liberties Union. This isn’t the first time Blau has used his music to raise money for charities, either, as he explained on YouTube.

"This song is out on my label BLUME, which means all of the proceeds from streams & sales will go to charity," Blau wrote. "Last year we raised $200,000 for Pencils of Promise, and seven new schools will be built in South America from that fundraising by September 2017. Our next goal is to raise $30,000 for the ACLU, and this song will help contribute to that goal :) Once we've raised that, I wanna let you guys decide what charity we give to next! Much Love & Thanks for always supporting!"

As for Gronkowski, he probably won't see any money come from this project for that reason. Fortunately for him, though, he recently restructured his contract with the Patriots to give himself an opportunity of becoming the richest tight end in the NFL next season. Somehow, someway, Gronkowski finds a way to make each Summer of Gronk more memorable than the last.





