Why a Porn Company is Suing NBA Star Chris Bosh

In one of the weirdest sports-related stories you'll probably read this year, a porn company is allegedly suing Chris Bosh and his wife Adrienne $92,000 (plus unspecified damages) due to the conditions of their beach home in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, X-Art rented the couple's mansion in Pacific Palisades in December of last year. They paid the retired basketball star and his wife $138,000 to stay in the home at the time, which covered one month's rent ($46,000) and a security deposit ($92,000). However, X-Art founders Colette and Brigham Field – the individuals behind the lawsuit – claim there were leaks, plumbing issues, rat droppings, toxic mold and poor internet connectivity after they moved in. They also claim they had to "seek medical assistance for sickness and rashes that they suffered" when they discovered mold in the house.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the Fields tried to get their security deposit back but "the Boshes refused."

As Complex noted, the house appears to be the same location Childish Gambino recorded his album Because the Internet in 2013. Gambino called Bosh's house "The Temple" after he and his friends "ate s'mores and, like, made songs and stuff like that." He said in an interview with Tim Westwood that he thinks Bosh bought the house as an investment, not necessarily as a place to live. For what it's worth, it doesn’t appear as though Gambino had anything negative to say about Bosh's house and its conditions during his stay.



Bosh, the 11-time All Star, whose NBA career looks to be all but over after more blood clots were discovered in his leg before the start of this season, has not publicly responded to the claims.