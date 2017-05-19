10 Biggest Chokers in Sports History

If there's one descriptor that sends a shudder down any athlete's spine, something they would never want to be branded with, it's that of a Choke Artist. Coined as a way to describe those talented folks who are no doubt skilled but always manage to collapse when it counts, a classic Choke Artist lacks to ability to come in clutch and can be readily found throughout the spectrum of pro sports. From baseball aces who could never be relied on, to a British tennis superstar who never quite reached his full potential, and all those NBA All-Stars who lack rings, here are the chokiest Choke Artists of all time… Because there's nothing worse than an athlete who always comes close, but never manages to grasp that metaphorical cigar.