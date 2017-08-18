Mac Lethal, a rapper on YouTube with over 800,000 subscribers, worked the names of basically every team from the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB into a song for his latest video.

The song begins with Mac Lethal talking about how his girlfriend asked him to talk about anything other than sports over dinner one night. He then obliges – sort of, anyway – by rapping about everything but sports while mentioning 100 different team names from the four major leagues in the United States.

"I used to be a Mariner and now I'm a Pirate/ Committing Cardinal sins/ Your Padre knows I'm Giant/ I rock a pair of Blue Jays/ Ranger with the clever phrase/ Hanging out in heaven days/ Ducking from the devil Rays."

Many were quick to point out that Mac Lethal failed to use the name of every pro sports team like he said in the video's title, "Rapping the Name of Every PRO Sports Team," but he issued an apology in the comments section and said another song is on the way.

"I apologize for not including a few lesser known sports, and most importantly the many Football Clubs worldwide," he wrote. "There were just too many of them to name, so I will do a video for them. I will also do a Combat Sports video. I forgot who gave me this idea, so if you ever suggested it to me, please let me know so I can credit you for the idea."

Every pro team or not, it's still an impressive feat to work as many teams as he did into an actual song.