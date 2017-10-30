WWE Parts Ways With Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae

The WWE announced on Sunday that they have parted ways with Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae.

"WWE has come to terms on the releases of WWE Superstars Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae," the WWE said in a statement. "WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors."

Soon after the WWE released the statement, Emma addressed the news by posting a broken heart emoji on Twitter. Summer Rae joined Emma in providing an update for her fans – a selfie with the caption "Not giving up on Summer just yet...☀️🌻" – while Darren Young's last post on social media came on Sunday morning following the Los Angeles Clippers game. Darren Young was the first openly gay athlete in professional wrestling and received lots of positive media attention after making the announcement.



Out of the three, Emma's release has come to the biggest surprise of fans. As Bleacher Report noted, Darren Young and Summer Rae haven't wrestled in several months, and it's been about a week since Emma lost to Asuka in a rematch on Raw. Based on how competitive both of her matches against Asuka were, many believed the WWE was preparing to give Emma a bigger role in the women's division, not move on from her entirely. But they also noted that several WWE stars, such as Drew McIntyre, have had more success after leaving the company and Emma could wrestle on the indie circuit.

