See John Cena, Brock Lesnar in New 'WWE 2K18' Trailer

WWE 2K18 released its gameplay trailer on Tuesday, and fans got a glimpse of the new features added to the most recent version of the game. Prior, there had only been promos of the game made available to players.

Related Creating a Monster: 5 Keys to Braun Strowman's Stratospheric Rise WWE Universal Championship challenge against Brock Lesnar at 'No Mercy' on September 24th is a potentially crowning moment for the rural North Carolina native

Of new features shown in the two-minute video, there's an ambulance match and a street fight. The video starts and ends with the message "Be Like No One," and it also features Braun Strowman taking down Brock Lesnar through a table and the Undertaker looking very intimidating while standing at the center of the ring. Superstar John Cena also makes an appearance in the trailer.

Strowman goes into the ring with Lesnar for Saturday's upcoming Universal Championship challenge against Brock Lesnar at No Mercy on September 24th.

Much of the trailer is focused on a lot of fighting, hit after hit. And it's all done with some improved graphics to go with it. The game is scheduled to be released on October 17th.