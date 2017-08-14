Wrestling Champion Ric Flair Hospitalized for 'Tough Medical Issues'

Wrestling world champion Ric Flair was hospitalized for "tough medical issues" over the weekend, according to his management team. After tweeting that Flair was only in hospital for routine monitoring on Saturday, Legacy Talent and Entertainment CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni asked fans for "prayers and positive energy for our Living Legend" the following day.

While Flair's team has not specified the reasoning for Flair's hospitalization, but Pro Wrestling Sheet reported he was hospitalized for heart-related issues, a historically complicated issue for Flair.

More recently, in 2015, Flair said he doesn't have any health issues. "They tested me for four hours," Flair said. "The doctors said 'there’s something wrong with you, has to be,' and I said 'yeah, it's called an hour Broadway every night brother.' The guy looked at me and said that I was a medical miracle."



Many members of the WWE community tweeted their thoughts and prayers throughout the weekend.