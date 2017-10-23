World Series 2017: How and When to Watch Dodgers vs. Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros are the two top MLB teams who will be vying for the 2017 World Series title this fall, with seven games scheduled from Tuesday through the beginning of November.

This past Thursday, the Dodgers cinched their spot in the World Series after beating out the reigning champions, the Chicago Cubs, making it the first time that the team has gone to the World Series since 1988. Their win closed out a solid season for the 104-win team, thanks in large part to pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

The Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS in four games and, more recently, the New York Yankees in a seven-game ALCS series with a 4-0 victory Saturday night. This will be the Astros' second time at the World Series, and its first as a member of the American League.

Fans can catch the games on Fox starting Tuesday, October 24th, at 8 p.m. ET, with subsequent games as follows:

Game 1: Tuesday, October 24th in Los Angeles

Game 2: Wednesday, October 25th in Los Angeles

Game 3: Friday, October 27th in Houston

Game 4: Saturday, October 28th in Houston

Game 5*: Sunday, October 29th in Houston

Game 6*: Tuesday, October 31st in Los Angeles

Game 7*: Wednesday, November 1st in Los Angeles

Those without a TV can still tune into the action via a number of platforms, including Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, or DirectTV Now, which all offer free seven-day trials.

The games will also be available to stream on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, the Fox Sports Go app and the MLB.com At Bat app.