Winner of Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight to Receive 'Money Belt'

The winner of "The Money Fight" between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be presented with a special belt – and it's loaded with bling.

Mayweather (49-0 boxing) and McGregor (21-3 MMA, 9-1 UFC), who meet on Saturday, August 26th in "The Money Fight" at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will finally have there anticipated fight, and the belt is just one more thing at stake.

According to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, who revealed the belt at Wednesday's pre-fight press conference, the belt consists of 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 300 emeralds and is made out of alligator leather.

Mayweather and McGregor have won plenty of championship belts during their respective careers. This one might be the most flashy of all.