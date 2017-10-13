Watch Marshawn Lynch Drive a Race Car in First Episode of 'No Script'

In the first episode of "No Script," Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch spends the day doing Marshawn Lynch things at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. That includes blowing out the tires on an expensive race car by keeping his foot on the gas for too long – "They told me if I get behind the wheel again, we'll get kicked out," Lynch says at one point – and hanging out with Milton "Lil Rel" Howery of Get Out and The Carmichael Show.



Lynch also gets asked at the end of the episode if he'd want to play tennis against Serena Williams for a later episode "even though she's super pregnant."

"That's an unfair advantage," Lynch says.

"That she's pregnant?" a writer asks.

"Nah, that it's Serena Williams!" Lynch responds.

The unscripted reality show, which Facebook reportedly paid Bleacher Report millions for, according to reports, will consist of eight episodes, each one airing on Thursday via Facebook Watch and lasting between 10 to 15 minutes. According to Bleacher Report, Lynch will be put in random situations throughout the series, from "whipping figure eights in race cars" in the first episode to "whipping a military tank...for real." Unfortunately, we won't see him take on Serena Williams in tennis anytime soon.

