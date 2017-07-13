Watch Bill Murray Accept Chicago Cubs' ESPY for Best Moment

After a 108-year-long drought, the Chicago Cubs emerged as the 2016 World Series champions during one of the most hard-won and thrilling series in the sport's history. So it was only fitting that the 2017 ESPY Award for Best Moment would go to the team and that one of its most ardent fans, Bill Murray, would accept the award when it seemed that no one from the team was available.

Actor Nick Offerman presented the award after a clip aired of the nail-biting last out of Game 7 during the 2016 World Series. In an emotional speech, Offerman declared the Chicago team the award's deserving recipients before Murray came onstage, acting seemingly inebriated.

Murray, who grew up on Chicago's North Shore in suburban Wilmette, happily (and hilariously) accepted the award and thanked a long list of people who've shaped the Cubs franchise. As Murray was speaking, a janitor showed up onstage and his mop bucket conveniently housed champagne bottles, which Murray and Offerman opened and indulged in onstage. Soon it was revealed that the janitor was in fact former Cubs catcher David Ross, who busted some fancy dance moves before joining the actors to toast the win.