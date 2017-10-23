Andrew Wiggins played spoiler in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 115-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. With 4.7 seconds remaining in the game following a Carmelo Anthony 3-pointer that gave the Thunder a one point lead, the small forward did his best Stephen Curry impression by pulling-up between the half court line and 3-point line for the biggest shot of his career.

"I could see how much time was left," Wiggins said afterwards. "I got as close as I could and let it go."

Wiggins finished the game with 27 points, tying for team-high honors with Karl-Anthony Towns. Wiggins also had seven rebounds and four assists. He is now averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season.

More importantly for the Timberwolves, it marked their second victory of the season, both coming on the heels of clutch performances. Only the Phoenix Suns lost more close games than the Timberwolves last season, and it’s been an ongoing problem for the franchise since 2007. With a reloaded roster featuring veterans such as Jimmy Butler, Jamal Crawford, Taj Gibson and Jeff Teague, the Timberwolves are looking to solve their crunch time problem this season in order to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2003-04. While they are far from a finished product, the early returns are encouraging.

The Timberwolves will have another opportunity to prove themselves against the best the Western Conference has to offer on Friday, when they host the Thunder for their second of four meetings this season.