War Machine's Ex-Girlfriend Christy Mack Details Violent Encounter

More than three years after former MMA star "War Machine" viciously beat ex-girlfriend, adult film star Christy Mack, she is speaking about the horrific incident. Mack, who suffered injuries including a fractured rib, ruptured liver and several broken teeth, told Inside Edition she thought she was going to die if she couldn't escape him.

Related War Machine Sentenced to Life: The Fall of an MMA Star First chance of parole will be after 36 years have been served for assault on adult film star Christy Mack and her boyfriend

"This was a whole new level I had never experienced," said Mack. "He punched my teeth out, he broke my nose, my complete eye socket was fractured." At one point, Mack said, she heard the pro fighter, whose real name is Jonathan Koppenhaver, scrounging through drawers for what she thought might be a weapon of some sort.



"I could hear him going through the drawers downstairs and finding knives," she said. "I knew this was my chance, this was my only chance. If I do not leave now, I will die." Mack escaped from her house, naked and bleeding, finding refuge at a neighbor's house.

According to court records, Koppenhaver fled the scene before police arrived. He was eventually caught and apprehended in Simi Valley, California, after a guest at a hotel where he was staying called police alleging that the MMA fighter had gotten into a physical altercation with a woman there.

Koppenhaver was found guilty of 29 of 34 charges earlier this year, including counts of sexual assault, kidnapping and coercion. He was sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after 36 years are served in June.

Prior to his sentencing, Mack tearfully urged the court to hand out the severest possible punishment to her ex.

"How do you really put a time on a life to live? I don't know if my life will feel complete in 12 years or 20 years or 30 years, neither do you," she said at the time. "But I do know when he gets out, he will kill me. The outcome of today isn't my decision, but I've trusted the court through this whole process and I hope the justice system won't let me down.”