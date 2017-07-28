University of Southern California: O.J. Simpson Not Welcome

O.J. Simpson was granted parole by the Nevada Board of Parole, but one place he won't be returning when he gets out is his alma mater, University of Southern California.

"The administration and the athletic department have said: 'No, O.J. will not be a part of our functions,'" said University of Southern California football coach Clay Helton. Helton was also asked what would happen if Simpson walked into his office and asked to watch practice and replied: "I'm cordial to every person that I’ve ever met."

Several years after Simpson was acquitted of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, Simpson received a warm welcome from USC coaches and players at a practice he attended in December of 2002. Pete Carroll, who was then-head coach at USC, said, "It was good to have him out here. At 'SC, our guys hold a Heisman Trophy winner in the highest regard. For them to get a chance to see him and visit with him was very special for them."

Simpson played two years at USC before he embarked on a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 after setting an NCAA single-season record at the time with 1,880 rushing yards. As ESPN noted, Simpson's jersey is still retired at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the Trojans play their home games, and a copy of his Heisman Trophy is still displayed on campus.



Simpson was granted parole on July 20th after serving nine years in prison for his role in a confrontation involving stolen sports memorabilia in 2007. The earliest Simpson can be released from prison is October 1st.

