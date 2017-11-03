UFC Champion Conor McGregor Is 'EA UFC 3' Cover Athlete

UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues to add new accomplishments to his resume. This time as the sole cover athlete for the next UFC video game created by EA SPORTS.



McGregor will be featured as the global cover athlete for EA UFC 3, which is set for a February 2nd, 2018, release on next-generation consoles Xbox One and Playstation 4.

Although McGregor also appeared on the cover of the previous version of the game, he shared the space with former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. This time he gets the real estate all to himself, with two title belts draped over his shoulders.

"Two belts, two covers – EA SPORTS got it right again," McGregor said of the cover position. "It's an honor to be on the cover and I can't wait to play the game."

The first EA UFC game was released in June 2014. The upcoming version provides to be the most dynamic and interactive yet, with several new playable modes such as custom tournaments, an in-depth career mode, and much more.

With the largest roster to date, EA UFC features a brand new striking system and superior grappling game plan than anything before it. For fans who only like stand-up fights, Knockout Mode is available, with special commentary from music icon Snoop Dogg.

Also touted for the game is the new Real Player Motion (RPM) technology. With over 5,000 new animations, users can "move, strike, and create seamless combinations in-game." In addition, every punch, kick, block, and counter has been recaptured and rebuilt, according to game creators.

"UFC 3 and RPM Tech mark a new generation of gameplay in EA SPORTS games," said Creative Director Brian Hayes. "The new animation technology has allowed us to take a massive leap forward in motion and responsiveness. The result is a complete overhaul to gameplay where every move is more strategic and looks more authentic and beautiful."

Playing the game might be the closest fans can get to seeing McGregor inside the Octagon anytime soon. "The Notorious" hasn't competed under the UFC banner in nearly a year and is coming off an August loss in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. The Irishman is expected to defend his 155-pound belt in his next bout, likely against interim UFC champion Tony Ferguson.

The catch, however, is that McGregor said he wants a piece of UFC ownership before he agrees to his next contest.

Mike Bohn is Rolling Stone's combat sports reporter. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter.