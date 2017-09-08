Ever since Tom Brady and his Patriots won a come-from-behind Super Bowl in February, the NFL superstar has been living his best life leading up to the 2017 season. From goofing off with Gronk to ditching Trump and even sumo wrestling in Japan (yes, really), here's everything Tommy boy has been up to since.

Related Love Him or Hate Him, Tom Brady Is Football's Winningest Quarterback New England Patriots' star tied Peyton Manning for combined regular season and playoff wins, and he could break the record next week

February 12th

Brady Cabin, Big Sky, Montana

Tom Brady, you just won Super Bowl 51: What are you going to do now?! In lieu of a trip to Disneyland, Brady decamped to laidback Montana following the festivities in Boston. That's where Sports Illustrated's Peter King spent the Sunday after Super Bowl LI with the fresh champ at his mountain cabin where Brady did some skiing and reflected on his victory. There, he told told King, "I have zero pain. I feel great. I feel 100 percent."

March 20th

Somewhere in Mexico

Brady himself didn't take a trip to the South of the Border, but his jersey did. Capping off weeks of fevered speculation and searching, the NFL announced that his prized Super Bowl garb was recovered in Mexico, the jersey stolen by a globe-trotting newspaper man-slash-memorabilia dealer. The story has a happy ending, though! On April 2nd, Brady finally got that sucker back and thus our long national nightmare was finally over.

March 27th

Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Proving that Brady's passion for playing at a top level knows no limits, the star QB took took the greens of Augusta with fellow athletic powerhouse Jordan Spieth for a round in advance of the Masters. According to Brady, Spieth's golf prowess was no match for him. "Trying to beat @jordanspieth in golf is like trying to arm wrestle @therock," he posted under an Instagram of the two, before adding the hashtags #DreamBig and #NeverGiveUp. Tom, you're a Super Bowl champ, man… Isn't that enough?!

April 3rd

Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Brady and his Patriots cohorts continued their championship victory lap by paying the Red Sox a visit on the team's opening day. Naturally, Gronk had to Gronk it up and grab Brady's Super Bowl jersey, an obvious lampoon of the great Jersey Heist of 2017.

April 19th

The White House, Washington D.C. - Not!

Usually no athlete bats an eye when they're invited to the White House to celebrate their monumental win, whether the World Series or Super Bowl. However, when that White House is currently occupied a certain controversial President, things can get... complicated. On the heels of President Trump constantly shouting out Brady as a friend on the campaign trail and the QB even having a Make America Great Again hat in his locker room, Tom decided to skip the customary trip. "In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today's ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters," lied Brady in a statement with "family matters" probably masquerading as an excuse to opt out considering a Brady-Trump summit would needlessly polarize the star. So where was Brady on April 19th? Far away from the Oval Office, that's where.

Just Co-Chairin'.... A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 2, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

May 2nd

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, New York

For prime evidence that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are the "ultimate power couple," look no further than their splashy night on the town attending the famed Met Ball. Not only did they hobnob with the likes of Anna Wintour and the rest of fashion's elite, the duo were also co-chairs of the glamorous event. It was a night where the only thing bigger than the celebrity guests of honor were their egos.

Our garden expansion with my Girlie Girl! Making mommy proud! ❤️ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 10, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

June 10th

Brady Residence, Brookline, Massachusetts

On Saturday June 10th, Tom Brady... gardened. That's all he did. He gardened with his daughter. What else were you expecting?

June 21st

Sakaigawa Sumo Stable, Tokyo, Japan

As the summer dawned, Brady had quite a promotional tour around Asia where he visited China's Great Wall (where he what else, but threw some passes). It was when the star QB was in Japan, however, where Brady engaged in a friendly bout of sumo wrestling with Gōeidō Gōtarō, who's apparently, well, the Tom Brady of sumo wrestling. Explained Gōtarō of sparring with his football counterpart, "He has a lot of explosive power. I feel energized. It's stimulating to have an opportunity to come in contact with athletes from a different sport."

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

July 4th

Big Sky Golf Course, Big Sky, Montana

No doubt using tips he picked up from his golf sesh with Jordan Spieth, Brady did what any American would do on the Fourth of July by hitting the greens and taking an Instagram next to a waving American flag. The caption? If you guessed it was a bunch of American flag emojis, you'd be right.

We invited some of Tom's friends to #PatsCamp today to help celebrate his birthday! pic.twitter.com/tr2xLVCHVy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2017

August 3rd

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

For most people, turning 40 years-old usually involve a copious amount of both alcohol and tears. Brady, however, exited his 30s in style by getting serenaded by the sweet sounds of his fans belting out "Happy Birthday" at a Pats practice. As if that weren't enough, the Patriots ushered in some real-life goats, all clad in Brady jerseys in honor of the ultimate human G.O.A.T. himself. The lesson here, kids, is that turning the big 4-0 is way more palatable when you're a NFL superstar.