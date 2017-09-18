Tom Brady Hopes Colin Kaepernick Gets Another Shot in the NFL

The longer Colin Kaepernick is a free agent, the more NFL stars jump to his support. After Aaron Rodgers and Von Miller told reporters earlier this month that Kaepernick is more than worthy of a roster spot in the NFL, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady praised him in an interview with CBS This Morning's Norah O'Donnell over the weekend and said that he hopes he gets another shot.

"I sure hope so," Brady said. "I've always watched him and admired him, the way that he's played. He was a great young quarterback, he came to our stadium and beat us, and took his team to the Super Bowl in 2012. He accomplished a lot in the pros, as a player, and he’s certainly qualified. I hope he gets a shot."

This comes a week following an interview with WEEI's "Kirk & Callahan" in which Brady said he’s "never really had a conversation" with Kaepernick.

"Not much," Brady said when asked if he's thought about Kaepernick's situation. "Not much. Not this time of year. My attention goes in a lot of places, so not much."

"I don’t know Colin very well at all," Brady added. "I've never really had a conversation with him."

Kaepernick, of course, opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers at the end of last season to become a free agent. While several teams were reportedly open to signing him before the season began, many around the league believe he has been "blackballed" for his national anthem protest.

Even so, Kaepernick is determined to join an NFL team this season, recently telling reporter Shaun King that he's keeping himself prepared by working out daily.

