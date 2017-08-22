Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn Threaten Lawsuits Following Nude Photo Hack

Former sports super couple Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn have become the latest high-profile victims in a nude photo hacking scandal. Although the celebrated golfer and Olympic skier split in 2015, Vonn was one of a number of celebrities whose phone was recently hacked; nude photos of them both (as well as Woods' phone number) were subsequently leaked and posted online, per a TMZ report.



As a result, both Woods, 41 and Vonn, 32, have threatened legal action through their respective attorneys.

"The posting of these illegally hacked photos is a despicable invasion of our client's privacy, and we will aggressively pursue any websites who seek to capitalize on or encourage this outrageous conduct," a lawyer for Woods tells Rolling Stone.

Vonn's rep similarly told New York's Daily News, "it is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos. Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests."

Other famous victims in this latest nude photo hack reportedly include Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, actress Katharine McPhee and model Stella Maxwell.

