Tiger Woods Arrested, Charged With DUI in Florida

Golf great Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday morning and charged with suspicion of driving under the influence near his home in Jupiter, Florida.

According to WPBF, Woods was pulled over around 3 a.m. on Memorial Day in the vicinity of his The Woods restaurant. After he was booked at a local jail, Woods was released on his own recognizance at 10 a.m., the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Police also released Woods' mug shot from the incident. No other details from the arrest, including blood alcohol content level, were revealed.

Woods, the one-time golf prodigy that seemed destined to overtake Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major championship wins, hasn't won a major title since 2008 and hasn't finished first in any golf tournament since 2013 as he's battled multiple injuries as well as personal scandals.

Woods missed the entirety of the 2016 golf season as he recovered from back surgery. Upon returning to the PGA tour in February 2017, Woods' play continued to struggle before he announced in April that he would miss the remainder of the 2017 season due to his fourth back surgery.

Earlier this week, Woods provided an update on his post-surgery recovery on his website. "It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years," Woods wrote.

"I could no longer live with the pain I had. We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope."