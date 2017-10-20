In addition to being inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year in celebration of its 25th anniversary, "Homer at the Bat" is getting a documentary makeover. Titled Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson, the documentary will air this Sunday on Fox.

"A satire of Ken Burns' epic documentary, Baseball, the special features interviews with eight Major League Baseball players appearing in the original episode, along with baseball historians, sportscasters, and iconic personalities, such as Fox Sports' Joe Buck, sports announcer Bob Costas, author George Will, Dr. Oz, fashion consultant and television personality Tim Gunn and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio," according to Fox statement. "Current Yankee slugger and Major League Baseball AL MVP candidate Aaron Judge also appears in the special."

The "Homer at the Bat" episode first aired on February 20th, 1992. It follows the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team, comprised of Homer Simpson and MLB Hall of Famers Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr. and Ozzie Smith, as well as Roger Clemens, Steve Sax and Don Mattingly. Mr. Burns (owner of the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant) hires each of them after making a $1 million bet with Aristotle Amadopolis, the owner of the Shelbyville Nuclear Power Plant, that his team will win it all. It ranked at Number 15 in Rolling Stone's ranking of 150 The Simpsons episodes.

In May, Homer Simpson was "inducted" into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York Saturday during a ceremony that celebrated the 25th anniversary of the classic The Simpsons episode "Homer at the Bat."



The hour-long documentary is directed by Morgan Spurlock, who was nominated for an Academy Award in 2010 for Super Size Me. Springfield of Dreams airs on Sunday before or after the afternoon games, depending on where you live. It debuts approximately at 3 p.m. ET (for markets with an NFL game at 4:05 p.m. ET) and at 4:30 p.m. ET (for markets with an NFL game at 1 p.m. ET).

