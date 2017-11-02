Texans QB Deshaun Watson Out for Year With ACL Tear

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in practice on Thursday, per ESPN.

The injury occurred mid-practice and was a non-contact play. Watson got up and walked before his knee was looked at, though he didn't finish practice.

Watson had been one of the game's best quarterbacks this season, his first in the league. He led NFL QBs in rushing yards and was tied for first with 19 touchdowns in the air. The Texas were the highest scoring offense in the NFL at more than 30 points per game, though they own a 3-4 overall record.

The Clemson product, who won a national championship in January, will miss the rest of this season at least. ACL tear recoveries can vary in length, and it's hard to predict at this early juncture.

Watson endeared himself to the fans not only with his on-field play, but his efforts off of it, too. After Hurricane Harvey pummeled Texas, Watson donated his first NFL game check to three kitchen workers whose homes had been hit by the storm.

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

The Texans will likely rely on backup quarterback Tom Savage. But he almost certainly won't replace the prowess that Watson had just started to show in his first seven NFL games.