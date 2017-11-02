Steve Kerr Thinks Gregg Popovich Would be a Great President

Gregg Popovich has become as recognizable for his openness about politics and social issues as he has for winning basketball games. The 21-year head coach of the San Antonio Spurs has been critical of President Donald Trump openly and repeatedly.

So it makes sense that Steve Kerr, another socially conscious NBA coach, thinks that Popovich would make a great President himself.

"I truly would vote for Pop. He would make a great president," Kerr, the Golden State Warriors head coach, told ESPN. "All jokes aside. I would vote for him."



Kerr played for Popovich during the NBA title runs of 1999 and 2003, and has a long relationship with the 68-year-old revered basketball voice. Kerr believes that voice extends well beyond the basketball court.

So too does Warriors guard and former MVP Steph Curry saying that he is great for the NBA, "and even better for our country, probably." Curry, of course, has been publicly criticized by Trump for saying he didn't want to attend the White House following the team's championship. The Warriors were disinvited altogether.

Popovich might not have much experience in politics, but he famously keeps up with everything that's going on beyond the basketball court. And if he chooses to run for leader of the free world, he knows he'll have at least one vote.

"Honesty and integrity," Kerr said, speaking of Popovich. "Those would be two really key components for any person that wants to become president. Honesty and integrity would be fantastic to see. He would provide that."

