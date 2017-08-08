Spike Lee Announces Rally For Colin Kaepernick at NFL Headquarters

Director Spike Lee announced Tuesday he will host a rally supporting unsigned quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the National Football League's New York headquarters on August 23rd.

Lee tweeted about the event with the slogan "united we stand" superimposed over the image of Kaepernick famously kneeling in protest during the National Anthem. In the past, Lee – who is an avid sports fan – expressed public support for the quarterback's "stance on the injustices in the U.S.A."

Since Kaepernick's controversial protest, the athlete was repeatedly passed over for quarterback positions on other teams, most recently by the Miami Dolphins who lost their starter last week. Kaepernick's sterling playing record – with 72 career passing touchdowns and 13 career rushing touchdowns – has fueled fans' suspicions (including Lee's) that the 29-year-old athlete is being wrongfully blackballed by the NFL.