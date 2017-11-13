Simone Biles to Aly Raisman: 'You Inspire Me Day in and Day Out'

Following Aly Raisman's interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday, Simone Biles tweeted her support for the three-time Olympic gold medalist to let her know that she inspires her "day in and day out." Biles was one of Raisman's teammates in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the women's gymnastics team helped the United States win four gold medals.
Biles also retweeted a message from Alyssa Baumann on Monday morning, who shared Raisman's interview with the Today Show and thanked her for "being so brave and sharing what happened with the world."
In a promotional video on Friday, Raisman told 60 Minutes that she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who is being sued by over 130 women on claims that he took advantage of them "under the guise of treating them for hip, back and other athletic injuries." While Raisman declined to detail the abuse during the full interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday, she revealed that it started when she was 15 years old.
"[Nassar] would always bring me, you know, desserts or gifts," Raisman said. "He would buy me little things. So I really thought he was a nice person. I really thought he was looking out for me."
In addition to the lawsuit, Nassar was indicted on federal child pornography charges on December 16th, 2016. He then pleaded guilty to three charges of child pornography in July 11th, 2017, and is currently in jail awaiting sentencing.